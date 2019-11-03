It might be judgment day for the Terminator franchise.

Despite generally favorable reviews and the return of star Linda Hamilton and producer James Cameron, "Terminator: Dark Fate" has opened well below expectations at the box office.

Studios on Sunday estimate that "Dark Fate" earned only $29 million from over 4,000 North American locations. The film from Paramount Pictures cost a reported $185 million to produce.

It was enough to win the top spot at the box office, but it's a weak victory for the franchise.

Internationally, "Dark Fate" did much better, earning $72.9 million from 48 markets. Fox International, not Paramount, is handling international distribution, excluding China.

Second place went to "Joker," which added $13.9 million, bringing its global earnings to $934 million in just five weeks. "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" landed in third place in its third weekend while "Harriet," the first film about Harriet Tubman, starring Cynthia Erivo, performed better than expected, earning $12 million to take fourth. Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters.

1. "Terminator: Dark Fate," $29 million.

2. "Joker," $13.9 million.

3. "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," $12.2 million

4. "Harriet," $12 million.

5. "The Addams Family," $8.5 million.

6. "Zombieland: Double Tap," $7.4 million.

7. "Countdown," $5.9 million.

8. "Black and Blue," $4.1 million.

9. "Motherless Brooklyn," $3.7 million.

10. "Arctic Dogs," $3.1 million.

Associated Press