The Minneapolis Public Schools and its teachers have reached a tentative contract agreement, according to a letter from Superintendent Ed Graff to district staff that was obtained by the Star Tribune.
Sunday night’s mediation sessions between the negotiators for the state’s third-largest school system and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers broke a deadlock that followed numerous talks over several months.
Details of the tentative contract agreement will be made public Tuesday after union leaders approves it. Teachers also are expected to take a vote March 29 and 30, the letter said.
The union representing the district’s 3,521 teachers and supporters staged a rally at the school board meeting on Feb. 13 after negotiations had stalled. The teachers contract expired in June 2017.
The school district is wrestling with a $33 million budget deficit for the 2018-19 school year and decreasing enrollment. The union is pushing for pay raises, smaller class sizes and a $15 minimum wage for all employees.
The district said it would cost about $161 million to fulfill the union’s proposal, arguing that $77.3 million in proposed expenses shouldn’t be handled through contract bargaining because they are not typically listed under the terms and conditions of employment.
