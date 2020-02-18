A one-week strike by nurses, lab techs and other caregivers at HealthPartners clinics has been averted with a tentative contract agreement reached early Tuesday.

The labor contract for nearly 1,800 nurses and other HealthPartners clinic workers expired Jan. 31. After a Feb. 6 vote in which 95% of workers backed a strike, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota called for the seven-day strike to begin Wednesday.

The job action would have involved HealthPartners medical and dental clinics, primarily in the east metro, but not any Park Nicollet clinics the organization acquired through a merger in 2013.

The union said full details of the tentative deal will be shared with its membership before being fully released, but terms include:

• Wage increases of 7.5% over the three years.

• Protecting union members’ health plan benefits.

• Overtime pay provisions protected from reductions and changes.

