– Amid loud opposition calls for retaliation, Pakistani officials on Friday decried “arbitrary deadlines” and “unilateral pronouncements” after the Trump administration suspended an estimated $1 billion in military assistance.

In one of the harshest actions in years between the allies, the Trump administration moved to block the military aid at the end of a contentious week that began with the president accusing Pakistanis of years of “lies & deceit.”

State Department officials said they are withholding aid as an incentive for Pakistan to take “decisive action” to rid its lands of terrorist safe havens. It also placed the country on a watch list of countries failing to protect religious freedom.

“Working toward enduring peace requires mutual respect and trust along with patience and persistence,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Arbitrary deadlines, unilateral pronouncements and shifting goalposts are counterproductive in addressing common threats.”

In an interview Thursday, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the United States was now neither a friend nor ally, but “a friend who always betrays.”

Pakistan’s opposition, meanwhile, called for concrete actions to retaliate.

Opposition leader Imran Khan said Pakistan should “delink” itself from the United States after its humiliation “by an ungrateful Donald Trump.” Khan has called for Pakistan to expel some U.S. diplomatic personnel and cut off supply routes for the U.S.-led coalition forces from the port city of Karachi to landlocked Afghanistan, as well as close its airspace to U.S. forces.

Analysts fear the escalating tension could have a long-standing impact on regional security and U.S. efforts in Afghanistan, where troop levels now stand at 14,000.

“There is little doubt that both are on a collision course and their bilateral relationship is set for a very rough ride, if back channel efforts are not made to address the U.S. concerns,” said Vinay Kaura, an Indian security analyst.

The Trump administration’s move came after what a senior State Department official called “numerous conversations” with the Pakistanis over several months, along with visits by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. The U.S. has pressed the Pakistanis to do something about Taliban and Haqqani militants inside Pakistan that launch attacks against coalition forces in Afghanistan, officials said.

Much to the “immense” frustration of the U.S., Pakistan continued to deny that there are terrorist safe havens in the country and that they have little leverage over them, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“So they know exactly what it is that we’ve asked of them,” the official added.

The U.S. has given Pakistan more than $20 billion in reimbursements and military assistance since 2002, but that aid has diminished over the years, to the point that Pakistani officials have insisted its suspension will have minimal impact.