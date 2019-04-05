Tensions flared Friday between the prosecution and defense in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor after concerns about two prospective jurors’ ability to serve were raised days after selection began, possibly prolonging the process by “hours and hours.”

A college student said earlier Friday that she was concerned she would not be able to complete her spring semester if Noor’s trial lasts an expected three to four weeks. Another young woman said she worked a number of part-time jobs and would face financial hardship because none of her employers are paying her while she’s on jury duty.

“I don’t know why this didn’t come up before,” said Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance.

Both had been extensively vetted individually by both sides on Tuesday. The original pool of 75 prospective jurors were brought in Monday to fill out an extensive questionnaire. Group questioning began Thursday afternoon.

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Amy Sweasy, outside the hearing of jurors, told the court that the defense was showing a “pattern” of questioning and re-questioning prospective jurors about issues that should have been identified much earlier in the selection process.

Noor, 33, is on trial for fatally shooting Justine Ruszczyk Damond, 40, on July 15, 2017 after responding to her 911 call about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home.

Their issues with school and income came up late Friday morning when defense attorney Peter Wold asked the pool of 24 whether any of them had concerns about serving on a jury. That came after his co-counsel, Thomas Plunkett, spent an hour-and-a-half questioning the group Thursday, and about two hours questioning them Friday morning.

Neither prospective juror was dismissed. Quaintance asked the student to check with her school over the lunch hour about her ability to complete her semester. Where they to be dismissed, the judge said, two new prospective jurors would have to be brought in for questioning, which could tack on “hours and hours” to jury selection, which must be wrapped up before 3 p.m. Friday so the judge and attorneys can hear court arguments from a coalition of media partners challenging Quaintance’s decision not to show some body-camera footage or autopsy photos to the public gallery at trial.

The defense did not address Sweasy’s or Quaintance’s concerns. Jury selection will resume at 1:15 p.m.

No one has been seated to the 16-member jury, four of them alternates.

Plunkett’s questioning Friday morning touched on several issues that are likely to come up at Noor’s trial: his qualifications to work as an officer, teamwork, dealing with high-stress situations and attitudes about officer-involved shootings and police safety.

Plunkett asked the group at one point if any of them followed news about officer-involved shootings, specifically citing the 2016 fatal shooting of Philando Castile by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez. No one raised their hands.

Plunkett then asked the group if any of them followed news about the “ambush” of police, prompting Sweasy to call for a private bench conference, but not before three men raised their hands.

Plunkett re-asked the question, using the phrase “safety of police officers.”

The issue was addressed in open court outside the hearing of the jury pool during the midmorning break. Plunkett was allowed to enter the bench conversation into the official record by summarizing that the judge had asked him to change his wording.

But he remained defiant, saying that he disagreed that his questioning had been an attempt at “indoctrination.” It was important to vet prospective jurors for any “strong feelings,” he said in defense, adding that he was “comfortable” with the court’s compromise.

“I understand that you’re treading a line, but when words like ‘ambush’ are introduced, it sounds like argument,” the judge said. “It’s the characterization … that I think is problematic.”

Sweasy also objected to Plunkett’s questioning of an obstetrician-gynecologist on the jury panel regarding how the body reacts to stress and anxiety, in effect, she argued, turning the potential jurist into an unofficial expert witness.

“I recognize very clearly where this is going — the jury may not,” Sweasy said, adding that Plunkett was spreading “breadcrumbs” among prospective jurors to bolster the defense’s case.

“I disagree,” Plunkett said.

Defense attorneys have said they will introduce evidence about Noor’s stress in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Quaintance agreed with Sweasy, saying she was “particularly concerned” with Plunkett’s questioning of the OB-GYN.

Plunkett also briefly touched on guns, saying in court that “several” prospective jurors owned shotguns and handguns. Two men in the group said they had permits to carry.