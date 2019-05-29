CELINA, Ohio — The Latest on the aftermath of tornadoes in Ohio (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

Tens of thousands of people remain without power and water in the Dayton, Ohio, area in the aftermath of severe Memorial Day weather that spawned building-wrecking tornadoes across Indiana and Ohio.

The city of Dayton says some 60,000 of its customers had no water as of Wednesday morning, with about two-thirds of customers who have water urged to conserve it. Many people remained under boil water advisories.

Ice and water distribution centers were set up around the Dayton region.

Dayton Power & Light says it has restored power Wednesday morning to some 35,000 customers, nearly half of those hit by outages.

Forecasters confirmed at least eight tornadoes had hit the region, three of them rated as severe-damage tornadoes.

Authorities were wary of a potential wave of new thunderstorms expected Wednesday.