JERUSALEM — Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews are attending the funeral of an influential rabbi in Jerusalem.

The city's entrance was closed to accommodate Sunday's funeral procession. Shmuel Auerbach died on Saturday at the age of 86.

Auerbach was the leader of a breakaway faction of non-Hasidic ultra-Orthodox Jews of European descent. He headed a hard-line wing that rejected even registering with the military for the automatic deferrals his followers were granted. When some were jailed, thousands took to the streets on his orders, snarling traffic at major intersections.

Following the 2012 death of Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, Auerbach broke away and posed a more radical alternative to Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman — who died in December at 104.

The ultra-Orthodox are about 12 percent of Israel's 8.7 million citizens.