LONDON — The Tennis Integrity Unit says women players from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have been provisionally suspended while under investigation.
The TIU says Ksenia Palkina and Albina Khabibulina cannot compete in or attend recognized tennis events during the investigations.
Details of their suspected offenses were not specified.
The 29-year-old Palkina is ranked No. 693 in singles and No. 496 in doubles.
The 27-year-old Khabibulina is No. 294 in doubles.
