MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee are investigating a shooting involving members of a regional fugitive task force.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that its agents were on the scene of a shooting in Memphis on Wednesday night.
The state police agency says the shooting involves the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, which includes the U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies.
It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or deaths associated with the shooting.
Memphis Police Department officers were called in to help with traffic control. No Memphis police officers were involved in the shooting.
TBI said it would have an update later.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
House hearing on reparations for slavery set for next week
The topic of reparations for slavery is headed to Capitol Hill for its first hearing in more than a decade with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and actor Danny Glover set to testify before a House panel.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:02-06-08-09-10-11-15-16-17-18-20(two, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen,…
Nation
Tennessee shooting involving task force under investigation
Authorities in Tennessee are investigating a shooting involving members of a regional fugitive task force.
National
Mothers say Air Force fails amid child sex assaults reports
To the mothers, the 13-year-old boy appeared largely unsupervised as he roamed among the clusters of townhomes on the U.S. Air Force base in Japan.It…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:12-17-18-27-28(twelve, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000