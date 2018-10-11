MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a Tennessee jail after assaulting a deputy have been found.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said on Twitter that both inmates were taken into custody Thursday shortly before noon. No other details were immediately released. He said the case "remains very active."

Local and state law enforcement officers had used K9s and a helicopter to help search for 43-year-old Dewayne Lee Halfacre of Lynchburg and 28-year-old Jonathan Cody Baxter of Murfreesboro after they escaped early Wednesday from the Rutherford County jail. Halfacre was being held on a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery, and Baxter was being held for failing to appear in court on a theft charge.

Fitzhugh said the injured deputy was treated for minor injuries and released from a hospital.