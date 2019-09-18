MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials in Tennessee say two deputies have been injured and a suspect has died in a shooting in Memphis.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that one deputy was shot and taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition and the second was taken to the hospital in noncritical condition. Shelby County Chief Deputy Scott Wright said it's believed the second officer was bitten by a dog. The office said the suspect died at the scene Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Anthony Buckner said deputies were serving a felony warrant and were inside a home when gunfire erupted.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Law enforcement officers and emergency medical workers responded Wednesday afternoon. Officers also gathered at a Memphis hospital.

No additional information was released.