LAFAYETTE, Tenn. — Authorities say a pipe bomb exploded in a Tennessee garage while a man was working on it, injuring his hand.
WKRN-TV reports an explosion occurred in a Macon County garage early Thursday morning.
The man's girlfriend told Macon County Sheriff Martin Gammons he was injured while loading shotgun shells. Gammons said deputies went into the home and found a live pipe bomb in the garage in addition to one that exploded.
The extent of the man's injuries wasn't immediately released.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
