NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After 34 years on death row, Tennessee inmate Edmund Zagorski may be running out of options.
Zagorski was scheduled to be executed last week but won a late reprieve amid a flurry of legal maneuvers. Among the issues was his request to die in the electric chair as a quicker and less painful execution method than lethal injection.
No new execution date has been set, but court documents indicate he could be executed as early as Oct. 28.
Still, a legal challenge is in play. Zagorski has a claim of poor legal representation before the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. That's on a fast track, but it's unclear when it would be resolved.
Zagorski was sentenced to death in 1984 for killing two men he robbed during a drug deal.
