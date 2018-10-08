NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court on Monday ruled the state's three-drug lethal injection protocol is constitutional, paving the way for the execution of Edmund Zagorski on Thursday.

Attorneys for the inmate have argued that the state's chosen method of execution violates the 8th Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Attorney Kelley Henry said Monday that she will ask for a stay of Zagorski's execution to allow the U.S. Supreme Court time to review the case.

In an emailed statement, Henry wrote, "Today a divided Tennessee Supreme Court paved the way for torturous executions."

The majority opinion for the court found the inmates failed to establish the three-drug protocol is unconstitutional because they did not prove there was a readily available alternative method that was more humane, a requirement of current federal and Tennessee law.

Justice Sharon Lee dissented from the majority opinion, writing that on such an important issue, the inmates are entitled to a meaningful opportunity to be heard at trial without regard to "the constitutionality of other lethal injection protocols the State has no plans to use."

Henry argued at a hearing before the Tennessee Supreme Court last week that a single dose of the barbiturate pentobarbital would be a more humane form of execution. Attorneys for the state said they have been unable to procure that drug, which became widely unavailable for executions after an uproar over its use for that purpose several years ago.

In August, Tennessee executed its first inmate in nearly a decade. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stay that execution.

Gov. Bill Haslam already has said he won't intervene in Zagorski's case.