MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee say a convenience store clerk has been charged in the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter whose body was found near the store.
The Commercial Appeal reports Memphis police charged 28-year-old Anwar Ghazali with first-degree murder on Saturday.
The shooting happened Thursday, but police said Ghazali never reported the incident. The 17-year-old's body was found beside a home near the store Saturday.
Police spokesman Louis Brownlee said the teen was suspected of leaving the store without paying for a beer, and Ghazali followed him and allegedly shot him.
Ghazali was being held in the Shelby County Jail. It wasn't immediately known whether he has an attorney.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Teen plunges 25 feet into drainage pipe at Los Angeles park
Los Angeles authorities are searching for a 13-year-old boy who fell into drainage pipe at a park while spending Easter with his family.
Variety
Georgia woman admits posting video depicting school threat
Police in Georgia say a woman who admitted posting a video depicting a shooting threat to an elementary school has been arrested.
Nation
Tennessee clerk charged in suspected shoplifter's death
Police in Tennessee say a convenience store clerk has been charged in the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter whose body was found near the store.
Variety
Data from SUV shows deadly wreck may have been intentional
An SUV carrying a large, free-spirited family from Washington state accelerated straight off a scenic California cliff and authorities said the deadly wreck may have been intentional.
Variety
Events to honor King, 50 years since Memphis assassination
Events honoring the sacrifice of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee, will include his daughter and former U.S. attorney Eric Holder.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.