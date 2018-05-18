NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Republican Rep. Diane Black rode a private plane linked to a Tennessee-based trucking company for which she helped extend a federal emissions loophole.

Black is now running for governor, and her campaign received $225,000 in contributions linked to the Fitzgerald Glider Kits company.

Black helped convince Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt to continue exempting rebuilt diesel engines used by Fitzgerald Glider Kits trucks.

According to The Tennessean , Black's gubernatorial campaign spokesman Chris Hartline said Black rented the plane at fair-market value, which will be reported. She and staffers flew to last month's Paris Fish Fry and Hamilton County Reagan Day Dinner.

Fitzgerald Glider Kits attorney Joe DePew said the plane is leased by Fitzgerald Aviation LLC, which shares an agent and address with Fitzgerald Glider Kits.