SPRING HILL, Tenn. — A striking autoworker in Tennessee has died when a vehicle hit him along a picket line outside a General Motors plant.
Columbia Police Lt. Jeremy Haywood says a vehicle accidentally struck a pedestrian outside the Spring Hill plant just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
A statement from United Auto Workers President Gary Jones and Vice President Terry Dittes identifies the worker as Roy McCombs. It says his death is "heartbreaking for UAW Spring Hill members."
The statement says the union is working "to ensure that safety is a priority on the picket line."
Columbia Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:05-11-14-23-25, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five; Mega…
Nation
U.S. traffic fatalities down, but deaths of pedestrians, cyclists are up
More people are walking and biking in urban areas.
Movies
2 guilty in $1B fraud as feds auction Burt Reynolds Trans Am
Two employees of a San Francisco Bay Area solar energy company pleaded guilty Tuesday to participating in what federal prosecutors say was a massive scheme that defrauded investors of $1 billion.
Nation
Man charged with attempted murder in Iowa police shootout
A man wounded in an Iowa shootout with officers that also wounded two deputies has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:10-11-12-13-22(ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-two)Estimated jackpot: $70,000¶ Maximum…