SPENCER, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for three young children authorities believe were taken by their non-custodial parents.
The TBI says 6-year-old Analia Essex, 2-year-old Abigail Christian and 1-year-old Michale Christian went missing under suspicious circumstances Tuesday. They are believed to be with their parents, Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Christian, who are not legally allowed to have the children.
News outlets report the children and their parents were last seen near Van Buren County and may be traveling to Minnesota in a white SUV.
The agency is asking anyone with information to come forward.
