MINNEAPOLIS _ Tennant Co. (TNC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The maker of products for cleaning floors, parking lots and hospitals posted revenue of $285.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $33.4 million, or $1.82 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.

Tennant expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion.

Tennant shares have risen 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 2 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNC