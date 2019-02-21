MINNEAPOLIS _ Tennant Co. (TNC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 54 cents per share.
The maker of products for cleaning floors, parking lots and hospitals posted revenue of $285.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported net income of $33.4 million, or $1.82 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.
Tennant expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion.
Tennant shares have risen 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 2 percent in the last 12 months.
