MINNEAPOLIS _ Tennant Co. (TNC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $9.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The maker of products for cleaning floors, parking lots and hospitals posted revenue of $273.3 million in the period.

Tennant expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion.

Tennant shares have dropped 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 7 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNC