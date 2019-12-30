A decade ago, we typed on computers. Now we talk with them.

As we round the corner to 2020, I have been tallying the ways we use technology that would have made zero sense in 2010.

There was no iconic new product of the 2010s. Yet so much changed, bringing us new powers, new peril and a dash of dystopia.

This decade made life something that happens on a screen. The smartphone is where we communicate with family, do work, record memories and find entertainment. It was invented in 2007 so disqualified from my list, but in the past decade the smartphone certainly reinvented us.

With such a central role in our lives, Silicon Valley and Seattle firms this decade became the world's most valuable companies. How will we remember the 2010s? At the beginning, we were pretty optimistic about tech. Lately, though, the view has darkened.

Today, most of the technologies on this list can be seen both as a tool and tyrant:

Lyft and Uber stickers on his front windshield

Instagram's likes

Facebook's Instagram helped make photography everyone's hobby not just by giving us filters, but by making photos easy to share. Since it launched in 2010, Instagram evolved new forms of self-expression — and new ways for tech to hijack our brains.

The app made us voyeurs. It turned living into a performance. It commodified our faces, bodies, travels and aesthetic into "brands" that some influencers have even developed into businesses.

Alexa's ears

Apple's talking Siri AI on the iPhone beat Amazon's Alexa to market by three years. But it is Alexa — built into an Echo smart speaker that plays music, answers questions and cracks jokes on demand — that has come closer to the robot butler of our dreams.

Alexa also shifted our relationship with tech in other ways. Every time we speak to it, Amazon keeps a recording of our voices to improve its AI systems. We're working for it, even as it works for us.

The voice assistants Alexa, Siri and rival Google Assistant also helped make us comfortable with the idea there is just one answer to a question.

Uber's X workers

The most-popular ride-hailing app has, of course, changed how we get to the airport and come home after a night out. It has all but wiped out the traditional taxi industry.

But when Uber's now-ubiquitous "UberX" service started allowing nonprofessional drivers to provide rides in 2013, it symbolized a whole new way of thinking about work. A smartphone app became a kind of supervisor, with software deciding what job you get and where you go. It gamified employment, incentivizing drivers to take rides they don't want and punishing them for saying no. It took advantage of people not having better options for work.

Uber defined these workers not as employees because they were just doing a "gig," and the company was just running a "software platform." Even without the overhead of "employees," Uber struggles to turn a profit.

Netflix and binge

Remember a time when we owned music and movies stored in hard drives and DVDs? I bet you don't even know where those are any more. Now we rent entertainment, through subscriptions from Netflix, Spotify, Apple TV Plus and an ever-growing list of services.

The good of this is we can watch whatever we want, whenever we want, giving us a feeling of incredible abundance. Starting around the time Netflix began streaming its first original show "House of Cards" in 2013, we stopped watching shows and started bingeing them.

The sexy Model S

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is one of the most divisive personalities in tech, but at the end of the decade, his influence on automobiles in undeniable.

The Model S sedan, which debuted in 2012, is expensive and has long been in short supply. The Model S also established that a car is a kind of consumer electronics.

Feeds and filter bubbles

The Facebook News Feed launched way back in 2006, but it wasn't until this decade that we came to understand it shapes even our offline world. The idea of a "feed," now used by many apps and websites, is an answer to the abundance of information online. Instead of presenting it all or asking us to sort, it lets an algorithm organize the information based on what we've looked at before.

But when social media feeds become a major source of information, we risk losing important common ground. In 2011, author Eli Pariser gave this phenomenon a name: the "filter bubble." Our bubbles entertain us, outrage us, distract us, upset us — and harden our politics.

During the 2016 U.S. presidential election, we learned bubbles — and ads that can be micro-targeted to them — can also be weaponized.

The Apple Watch prescription

Serious athletes have long used tech to track performance. Then in 2011, Nike produced one of the first wrist-wearable trackers for the rest of us, the $150 FuelBand. Nike eventually killed the product, but it helped create an idea today we take for granted.

After the Apple Watch debuted in 2015, wearables went mainstream with fitness as their No. 1 selling point. Now tens of millions don't think twice about sending heart rate, activity and other intimate data to a technology company and taking advice from it on how to improve wellness and even avoid life-threatening disease.

Tesla Model S

Earlier this year, Google purchased Apple Watch rival Fitbit, which also makes watches that collect body data.

The Ring's connected eye

When the Ring doorbell debuted from a startup in 2013, connecting security cameras and household appliances to the internet seemed to hold so much promise. Ring, which puts a webcam inside a doorbell, would let you know when someone was at your door, even if you weren't at home.

Seven years later, Ring is owned by Amazon, and we are waking up to the downsides of having our homes online. The device's popularity has made it a target for hackers, who take advantage of weak defenses to spy on people's homes. Through partnerships with police, Ring is also increasingly looking like a neighborhood surveillance system that we installed ourselves.

The iPad digital babysitter

The last major product from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs before he died in 2011 changed the definition of a computer. Today, the iPad far outsells Apple's Mac laptops.

The iPad's biggest fans are perhaps all under the age of 10. For this generation, which seems to intuitively grasp its finger-first interface, the iPad and other tablets are digital baby sitters. It's the device parents hand over to keep the kids happy on a long flight, or as a reward for doing chores. iPads hooked millions of kids on YouTube — and made "Baby Shark" an icon.

Finger and face tech

A decade ago, fingerprint-reading and facial-identification technology, also known as biometrics, were the stuff of "Mission Impossible" movies. Then, in 2013, Apple added Touch ID, a fingerprint reader built into the home button, as a way to unlock the $200 iPhone 5S. Four years later, it switched to Face ID, which reads faces. Now it feels impossible that we ever had to type in pass codes to unlock a phone.

Biometrics are generally a good way to secure devices. The problem is not all uses of our fingers and faces are created equal. Businesses increasingly pitch it as a convenience; Facebook runs facial recognition on our photos to power name-tagging. Now governments and airports want to use it to pick out suspected criminals and speed up processing.

But doing so brings surveillance to parts of life that used to be comfortably anonymous.