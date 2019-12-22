10 victories and counting?

For the 13th time in their 59 seasons, the Vikings have reached 10 or more wins through 14 games. Bud Grant did it seven times in eight years during 14-game seasons from 1969 to 1976. Denny Green and Mike Zimmer are the only other coaches to do it more than once. The past four times the Vikings started 10-4 or better, they lost in the NFC Championship Game.

14-game rec. Coach

1969* 10-4 Bud Grant

1970 12-2 Bud Grant

1971 11-3 Bud Grant

1973* 12-2 Bud Grant

1974* 10-4 Bud Grant

1975 12-2 Bud Grant

1976* 11-2-1 Bud Grant

1988 10-4 Jerry Burns

1998† 13-1 Denny Green

2000† 11-3 Denny Green

2009† 11-3 Brad Childress

2017† 11-3 Mike Zimmer

2019 10-4 Mike Zimmer

* Reached the Super Bowl

† Lost in the NFC Championship Game