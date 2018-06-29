About 100 people rallied Friday outside General Dynamics's Bloomington office to protest the separation of immigrant children from their parents who illegally crossed into the U.S.

Although the protest was mostly peaceful, Bloomington Police said 10 people or fewer were arrested.

Protesters said they targeted General Dynamics as one of the companies nationwide that have contracted with the federal government to help implement its "zero tolerance" policy meant to stop immigrants from illegally crossing the country's southern border. Protesters noted the company was advertising to hire people who could help track children taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

According to the company, General Dynamics Information Technology has provided support services including administrative support, IT services, training and case coordination to unaccompanied minors through its work with the Office of Refugee Resettlement since 2000.

"General Dynamics had no role in the separation of children and families, nor does it have a role in the construction or operation of detention facilities or shelters," company officials said in a written statement.