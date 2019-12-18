Yahya Black

Marshall, Defensive lineman, 6-6, 255, Iowa

Marshall coach Terry Bahlmann told the Marshall Independent that Black, already an elite defender, “turned into one of the most dominant offensive linemen we’ve ever had.” He made key blocks for an offense that averaged more than 40 points per game. He helped the Tigers to an undefeated regular season by posting 4½ sacks and 58½ total tackles. His 17½ career sacks set the program record.

Aidan Bouman

Buffalo, quarterback, 6-5, 210, Iowa State

The state’s top pro-style passer led the Bison to a competitive season punctuated by an upset of St. Michael-Albertville in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Bouman, a Star Tribune All-Metro second-team selection, threw for 3,185 yards and 27 touchdowns. Already a known gunslinger, Bouman impressed opposing coaches this fall by throwing with even greater accuracy.

Russell Corrigan

Hutchinson, TE, 6-4, 235, Boise State

Corrigan moved to quarterback this fall and carried the Tigers to an 11-1 record. They came within a few plays of knocking off defending champion SMB in the Class 4A semifinals. He accounted for more than 1,600 yards of total offense and 36 touchdowns. Hutchinson coach Andy Rostberg put Corrigan in the same class of playmakers as former Tiger greats Nathan Swift and Robbie Grimsley.

Kaden Johnson

SMB, OLB, 6-4, 235, undecided

Johnson, a physical specimen at the outside linebacker spot, made plays all over the field. He registered 54 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and seven sacks and was named to the Star Tribune All-Metro first team. Two of those sacks came in a tough state tournament semifinal victory against Hutchinson. Injury limited Johnson to only six regular-season games. Nebraska, Oregon State, LSU, Minnesota and Wisconsin are believed to be front-runners for Johnson’s services.

Cody Lindenberg

Anoka, LB, 6-3, 210, Minnesota

First-year Tornadoes coach Bo Wasurick wasn’t joking when he said top athletes will see action on both sides of the ball. Lindenberg took it a step further, using his great athletic ability to help Anoka everywhere from quarterback to receiver to linebacker to defensive back. Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, Lindenberg is expected to play linebacker at the college level.

Terry Lockett Jr.

SMB, WR, 6-0, 165, Michigan State

Lockett made a verbal commitment to the Spartans on Sunday. Lockett weighed additional offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers and Cincinnati. He finished the season with 53 catches for 1,030 yards and 14 touchdowns for SMB, which was upset by Rocori in the Class 4A championship game. Lockett was a Star Tribune All-Metro second-team selection at receiver.

Jonathan Mann

Rosemount, WR, 6-4, 200, Minnesota

Mann was the first player from the Class of 2020 to give a verbal commitment to Gophers coach P.J. Fleck. He chose Minnesota over Arkansas, Iowa and Iowa State. A matchup problem thanks to good size, speed and leaping ability, Mann overwhelmed defensive backs to the tune of 719 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. In last spring’s state track and field meet, Mann placed second in the 110-meter hurdles and ran a leg on the third-place winning 4x200 relay.

Danny Striggow

Orono, DE, 6-4, 230, Minnesota

An explosive player, Striggow moved between the defensive line and linebacker this season. He made 46 tackles, eight for loss and four sacks. The 247Sports.com recruiting folks tabbed Striggow as a three-star recruit. On the wrestling mat, Striggow is the defending Class 2A state champion at 220 pounds. He chose the Gophers over Iowa in football and Michigan in wrestling.

Aaron Witt

Winona, DE, 6-5, 230, Wisconsin

Witt is a nimble talent on and off the field. He verbally committed to three Big Ten West programs in as many months, going from Minnesota to Iowa to, finally, Wisconsin. A Mr. Football Award finalist, Witt helped the Winhawks to an 11-1 record and Class 4A state tournament semifinal appearance this fall. He is a three-star recruit in the eyes of 247Sports.com.

Hunter Zenzen

Barnesville, LB, 6-3, 215, Iowa State

Zenzen chose the Cyclones over scholarship offers from North Dakota, North Dakota State and South Dakota; 247Sports.com gave him three stars. A Mr. Football Award finalist this fall, Zenzen helped the Trojans dominate Class 4A opponents en route to a 12-1 record and a state tournament semifinal appearance.

David La Vaque









































