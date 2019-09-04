2019 TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH
(includes Class 2A state meet results from 2018, unless noted)
1. <CHARENTITY>7</CHARENTITY>Claudia Chang, Edina, junior: First in 200, 500 freestyles. College: Undecided.
2. <CHARENTITY>7</CHARENTITY>Peyton D'Emanuele, Minneapolis Southwest, senior: First in 100 butterfly. College: Notre Dame.
3. <CHARENTITY>7</CHARENTITY>Reese Dehen, Anoka, junior: First in 200 individual medley, second in 100 breaststroke. College: Undecided.
4. <CHARENTITY>7</CHARENTITY>Grace Hanson, Hutchinson, sophomore: First in 50 freestyle, second in 100 freestyle in Class 1A. College: Undecided.
5. <CHARENTITY>7</CHARENTITY>Johanna Jorgenson, Minnetonka, senior: Transfer from Michigan. College: USC.
6. <CHARENTITY>7</CHARENTITY>Abigail Kapeller, Minnetonka, junior: Swam with Aquajets club program last year. College: Undecided.
7. <CHARENTITY>7</CHARENTITY>Megan Phillip, Edina, senior: First in diving. College: Undecided.
8. <CHARENTITY>7</CHARENTITY>Chloe Skogg, Eden Prairie, senior: First in 100 backstroke. College: Navy.
9. <CHARENTITY>7</CHARENTITY>Sierra Smith, Armstrong, senior: Second in 100, 200 freestyles. College: Missouri.
10. <CHARENTITY>7</CHARENTITY>Taylor Williams, Benilde-St. Margaret's, junior: First in 100, 200 freestyles in Class 1A. College: Undecided.
RON HAGGSTROM