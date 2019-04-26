Should a remaining draft prospect intrigue general manager Rick Spielman, he has resources to move the Vikings up from Friday night’s 50th-overall pick in the second round. Otherwise, the Vikings will have to wait 17 picks before they’re on the clock again.

The Vikings sit with picks No. 50 (second round) and No. 81 (third round) entering Day 2. Spielman’s draft resources also include five picks on Saturday in No. 114 (fourth round), No. 178 (sixth round), No. 209 (sixth round), No. 247 (seventh round) and No. 250 (seventh round).

Below are 10 prospects who could draw the Vikings’ interest during Friday night’s second and third rounds.

OT Jawaan Taylor (Florida): A hamstring injury sidelined Taylor (6-5, 312 pounds) at the combine, and NFL teams reportedly have more medical red flags after evaluating him. It may be why Taylor, often mocked as a top-10 pick, fell out of Thursday night’s first round. Depending on how the Vikings’ medical tests went with Taylor, he could be a steal in the second round.

G/T Cody Ford (Oklahoma): If the Vikings seek the rarest combination of size and athleticism, Ford (6-4, 329 pounds) might be their guy. He moved from guard to right tackle, where Ford earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a redshirt junior last season. He’s got plenty of refinement to do, but he’d be a worthwhile pick to possibly trade up and acquire.

G/T Dalton Risner (Kansas St.): Risner (6-5, 312 pounds) started at right tackle and center for Kansas State, drawing comparisons to former K-State standout Cody Whitehair, who has started every game for the Bears since he was drafted three years ago. Risner may also project as an NFL guard depending on how he can handle speed rushes.

OT Greg Little (Mississippi): Little (6-5, 310 pounds) is the type of athletic tackle whom the Vikings could build around. Questions surround his strength and technique, but those are issues that can be addressed as a possible reserve in Year 1 behind Riley Reiff at left tackle. Little has started 39 straight games at left tackle.

TE Irv Smith Jr. (Alabama): Smith Jr. (6-2, 242 pounds) might be the first tight end drafted on Friday. The son of Irv Smith, the former Notre Dame tight end and Saints first-round pick, Smith Jr. has limited college experience but plenty of upside. Left Alabama after one breakout season in which he set the school single-season scoring record by a tight end with seven touchdowns. Regarded as a versatile blocker with untapped potential as a receiver.

TE Jace Sternberger (Texas A&M): Sternberger (6-4, 251 pounds) is a college journeyman who blew up in his one season under Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M with 832 yards and 10 touchdowns. He initially played at Kansas and transferred to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Projected as an immediate impact receiver who needs work to become a stable blocker in the NFL.

DT Dre’Mont Jones (Ohio State): Jones (6-3, 281 pounds and pictured above) might’ve been a first-round pick in a different draft class. But he’s available after the first round due to an abundance of NFL-ready defensive linemen. Began living up to his potential as a redshirt junior last fall, when Jones was tabbed a first-team All-Big Ten pick with 8.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception returned for a touchdown.

DT Renell Wren (Arizona State): Wren (6-5, 318 pounds) is the type of underachieving college defender who can turn into a NFL difference maker with the tutelage of Vikings’ D-line coach Andre Patterson. Wren had just three sacks in college and was likely miscast as a nose tackle in 2018. A move back to undertackle and some NFL refinement could turn the hyper-athletic Wren into a starter.

DL Kingsley Keke (Texas A&M): At one point, Keke (6-3, 288 pounds) was playing north of 300 pounds as a defensive tackle in college. He dropped about 20 pounds before last season, when he showed the versatility to play at defensive end. The Vikings could draft him in the third round and figure it out later. Another excellent athlete for his size, Keke’s quick feet led to a breakout senior season for the Aggies with 11 tackles for a loss and seven sacks.

DE Charles Omenihu (Texas): Considered still “raw” as an NFL defensive end prospect, Omenihu (6-5, 280 pounds) certainly looks the part. He starred at the combine, where the Vikings met with Omenihu before he ranked top 10 among all defensive linemen in every drill he participated. Considered a mid-round prospect.