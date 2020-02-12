Enjoy the warmth for the next few hours, because a temperature freefall is on tap for the Twin Cities on Wednesday as a strong arctic blast roars into the state.

The mercury hit 32 degrees in St. Paul and Lakeville at 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. But a hard-charging front expected to arrive in the Twin Cities by midday will send temperatures below zero by nightfall accompanied by the coldest windchills of the season, said Tyler Hasenstein, meteorologist with the NWS’ Chanhassen office.

On the upside, “this is not as bad as last year,” when Twin Cities saw three days with temperatures of -23 degrees or colder from Jan. 29-31, Hasenstein said. This cold snap will keep temperatures below zero or just above on Thursday with dangerously cold windchills readings as low as -30 degrees from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

The cold front dropping out of Canada was pushing south across North Dakota at a good clip Wednesday morning and temperatures were falling fast through the teens, said Andrew Moore, a meteorologist with the NWS in Grand Forks. Winds gusting to as high as 60 mph were causing whiteout conditions in rural areas.

“It is okay in town, getting around is not too bad,” he said. “But stay out of the open country. It gets scary fast.”

The North Dakota State Patrol was advising no travel in the eastern part of the state. Interstate 29 from Fargo to the Canadian border was closed, the state’s transportation department said.

A blizzard warning because of blowing show was in effect Wednesday for Minnesota's western border.

Blizzard conditions are likely Wednesday across western Minnesota, where 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible. A blizzard warning is to be effect for the far western counties in the state starting at 9 a.m., including the cities Marshall, Morris, Fergus Falls and the Fargo-Moorhead area. Winds gusting between 35 and 50 mph prompted the NWS to issue a wind chill warning in an area from just west of the Twin Cities to Willmar, St. Cloud and south to Mankato and Worthington.

The Twin Cities, where up to an inch of snow is possible, will be under a weather advisory from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday and wind chill advisory from midnight to 10 a.m. Thursday.

“Cover all exposed skin and limit time outdoors,” the weather service said.

Though bitterly cold for the next 36 hours, warmer air is forecast to push in by the weekend. Temperature may hit the 30s by Saturday. As for the rest of February, temperatures look to be above average. The average temperature for mid- to late February is highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.

But for today, “pretty disgusting,” Hasenstein said.