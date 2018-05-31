COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Temperatures in Europe's far north are breaking records, prompting Scandinavians to take dips in fjords well ahead of the official start of summer on June 21.
In the municipality of Etne, on Norway's west coast, the mercury hit 32.7 degrees Celsius (90.86 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, a record for May.
Danish meteorologists say May has already broken records for sunshine, with 348 hours recorded by Wednesday — expected to reach 360 on Thursday. The previous high was 347.
People took dips in harbors and fjords across southern Norway, and bans on open fires because of dry forests and grass have been issued in many municipalities in Sweden.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Thai appeals court dismisses case against British activist
A Thai appeals court on Thursday vindicated a British labor rights activist entangled in a years-long legal confrontation with a fruit-packing company after he publicized alleged human rights violations at its factory.
World
Ex-Israeli spy chief: Netanyahu planned Iran strike in 2011
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the order in 2011 for the military to prepare to attack Iran within 15 days, a former Mossad chief said in remarks released on Thursday.
World
Ailing Thai beach made famous by Hollywood closes to tourism
Once a pristine Thai paradise, the secluded bay made famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio movie "The Beach" has been exhausted by mass tourism. Now it's getting a break.
World
UK authorities propose crackdown on high-cost lending
Britain's financial watchdog is proposing a crackdown on high-cost lending, suggesting fundamental reforms to the way banks operate and charge for overdrafts among other changes meant to help vulnerable consumers.
World
Eurozone inflation jumps higher on oil price spike
A big jump in energy prices has pushed inflation across the 19-country eurozone back to the European Central Bank's goal in May, official figures showed Thursday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.