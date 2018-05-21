PHILADELPHIA — A telecommunications tower climber who suffered severe injuries when a ladder rung dislodged and sent him hurtling 50 feet to the ground has reached a settlement with AT&T and others for $30 million.
The June 2013 fall in Allentown, Pennsylvania, left then-23-year-old Thomas Jeglum in a coma for months with multiple fractures to his pelvis, spine, arm and legs. His lawyer says Jeglum has a permanent, traumatic brain injury and remains in a full-time rehabilitation facility in California.
Shanin Specter, of Philadelphia-based firm Kline & Specter, says Jeglum's family is "gratified" that they can now "provide for first-class care for the rest of his life."
He has a wife and two young children.
His lawsuit alleged subsidiaries of AT&T knew of hazards at the tower, but failed to fix them.
A message seeking comment from AT&T wasn't immediately returned Monday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.