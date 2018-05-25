DULUTH, Minn. — The Coast Guard says two teenagers are safe after their float went adrift on Lake Superior off Duluth's Park Point.
Several agencies were called around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Officials say the teens were on an inflatable raft and were out on the lake about a half-mile off shore but were unable to swim back.
The women, ages 18 and 19, were back on shore about a half-hour later.
KBJR-TV reports no one was hurt. The Duluth Fire and Police Department along with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad were called in to assist.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Siblings sentenced in death of St. Paul police sergeant's son
Duluth man sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing college student.
Local
Appeals court to take up case of 3 Twin Cities men sentenced to decades in prison for ISIS recruitment plot
3 Twin Cities men are now in prison for conspiring to support terrorist group.
Local
Correction for May 26, 2018
A story on B3 Friday misstated the scope of a judge's ruling on Minneapolis' authority over the Commons park. The ruling bars using city funds…
Local
Minnesota clergy lead the way in new Poor People's Campaign
The campaign is modeled after that of Martin Luther King Jr.
Minneapolis
Rising water in Mpls. culvert 'came out of nowhere,' say men who held on for dear life
Park police on duty knew the Minnehaha Falls area and found the three — still gripping the gate.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.