ST. PAUL, Minn. — Officials say about seven or eight teens were arrested after entering a cave on the banks of the Mississippi River in St. Paul.

The fire department's technical rescue team brought the teens out of the cave Tuesday morning. Fire department spokesman Mike Gaede says it's illegal to go into the cave and those who do without the proper gear can be overcome by carbon monoxide or lack of oxygen.

All the young people were reported to be in good condition. A city public works employee spotted the teens going into the cave and called police. Fire rescue workers turned the young people over to police who handcuffed them.