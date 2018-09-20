CINCINNATI — Police say two teens accused of slashing Christmas decorations set up in an Ohio neighborhood to help a child diagnosed with terminal cancer celebrate the holiday early have been arrested.
Police in the Cincinnati suburb of Colerain Township said Thursday the juveniles were caught after a neighbor saw them slashing a decoration late Wednesday. Police didn't release any information about charges.
The decorations are up for 2-year-old Brody Allen, whose family says this could be his last Christmas celebration. Some inflatable yard decorations, including a Santa, were slashed the past few days.
Todd Allen, Brody's father, had told WCPO-TV the destruction was disheartening, but if vandals deflate Santa, they were "going to put him right back up."
A community organization plans a Christmas parade Sunday with Brody as grand marshal.
