A teenage girl returning from a hunting trip was accidentally shot in the foot this week near Pequot Lakes, Minn., authorities said Friday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the 16-year-old was loading hunting gear into a car on Tuesday evening when a rifle discharged a round into her foot.

According to the news release, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office notified Cass County just before 6 p.m. Tuesday that the teenager was being driven to a Brainerd hospital by a private vehicle. An ambulance and officers intercepted the car and took her there. She was later airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital.

KAREN ZAMORA