A teenager and a child died Friday morning in a one-car crash in St. Croix Falls, Wis.

The two were traveling northbound on 220th Street when the teenage driver lost control on the icy roadway and went into a ditch, causing the car to roll over and strike several trees, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received the call at 7:41 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the juvenile passenger had died from injuries. The teenage driver was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul and later died.

Both of them were wearing their seat belts when the crash occurred, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash. The names of the teenager and child have not yet been released.