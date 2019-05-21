LYON, France — Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the third round of the Lyon Open with a 7-6 (3), 7-5 over John Millman of Australia on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who rose to No. 28 in the ATP rankings this week, saved five break points to set up a meeting with Steve Johnson in the next round of the clay-court tournament.
The American defeated seventh-seeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-1 after breaking his French opponent four times.
Local favorite Benoit Paire advanced to the second round after hitting 16 aces to get past Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1. He will be up against Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay next.
