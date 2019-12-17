A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon near a popular community center in Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, according to officials and police scanner reports.

Just after 4 p.m., police responded to a report of gunfire on S. 15th Avenue, between S. 5th and 6th streets, near the Brian Coyle Community Center. They found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound after being shot by an unknown suspect or suspects, who fled by the time police arrived.

As of Monday night, no arrests had been announced.

The shooting comes amid a recent uptick in violent crime in the surrounding area, with Police Department statistics showing a roughly 34 % increase compared to this time last year. Meanwhile, aggravated assaults like shootings and stabbings, saw an even bigger jump from 18 through Dec. 15 of last year to 43 so far in 2019, according to the data.