INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Authorities say a teenager was struck and killed while crossing a street in Inver Grove Heights over the weekend.
Officials on Monday said the 15-year-old boy was struck Saturday about 9 p.m.
He was rushed to Regions Hospital where he died. Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators and did not show any signs of impairment.
The victim has not been identified.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota Legislature scales back operations for next month
Lawmakers working on as much as $100 million for state's hospitals to combat coronavirus.
Minneapolis
State races to slow COVID-19 spread in Minnesota; cases rise to 54
Sherburne and Blue Earth counties reported their first cases, according to the state data, in addition to more cases in the metro area.
Local
What's closed or canceled in Minnesota because of the coronavirus
As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow nationwide, Minnesota organizations are canceling events and businesses are closing in an effort to slow the…
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
South Metro
Teen is fatally struck by vehicle while crossing Inver Grove Heights street
Police said in a statement that the driver was cooperating with authorities and "showed no signs of impairment."