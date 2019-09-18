NEW YORK — A greater share of U.S. teens are vaping nicotine e-cigarettes.
About 25% of high school seniors surveyed this year said they vaped nicotine in the previous month, up from about 21% the year before.
The University of Michigan study was published online Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine. Researchers surveyed more than 42,000 students across the country in grades 8, 10 and 12.
The study also found cigarette smoking declined in high school seniors, from about 8% to 6%. The researchers have not reported how many students said they vaped marijuana.
A government survey released last week showed similar trends.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Trump calls new border wall a 'world-class security system'
President Donald Trump signed his name Wednesday on a newly constructed section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, calling it a "world-class security system" that will be virtually impenetrable.
National
Oregon sees push for strictest gun storage law in US
Carol Manstrom says she lost her 18-year-old son when he grabbed his father's unsecured pistol and shot himself. Paul Kemp lost his brother-in-law when a man opened fire with a stolen AR-15 assault-style rifle at a shopping mall.
Variety
Purdue Pharma asks judge to stop lawsuits against Sacklers
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma on Wednesday asked a bankruptcy court judge to halt all lawsuits against the company and its former directors, including members of…
National
No truce: Trump keeps up feud with California during visit
President Donald Trump remains on a war footing. With California.
Celebrities
No Britney Spears, no decisions made at closed court hearing
A hearing Wednesday on the future of the court conservatorship that for 11 years has controlled the money and affairs of Britney Spears ended with no decisions made and no appearance from the pop star.