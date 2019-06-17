CHICAGO — Police say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the chest by a stray bullet during an argument over a parking space on Chicago's South Side.
Police say the teen was listed in serious condition at a hospital following the shooting Sunday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The teen was sitting in a car when she was shot.
Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the gunman was aiming at someone else, but missed.
No arrests have been reported.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Alan Brinkley, scholar of liberalism, dead at 70
Prize-winning historian Alan Brinkley, who traced the evolution of liberalism from the New Deal to the 21st century and was a popular commentator on culture and politics, has died. He was 70.
Variety
University wrestlers suspected of criminal sexual conduct
An attorney for star Minnesota heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson says Steveson was shocked by his weekend arrest on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct and is cooperating with police.
Nation
JFK Library launches app to celebrate Apollo 11 mission
The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing with a new app that helps users relive the 1969 launch of the Apollo 11 mission.
National
The Latest: Bomb squad examines car after Dallas shooting
The Latest on an exchange of gunfire outside the federal courthouse in downtown Dallas (all times local):
National
High court lets Virginia voting go ahead under redrawn map
Virginians will elect members of the House of Delegates using a map seen as favorable to Democrats, according to ruling Monday by the Supreme Court.