COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a 17-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after she was stabbed in a South Carolina high school.
Richland County deputies say a 15-year-old girl stabbed the other student around noon Monday at A.C. Flora High School in Columbia.
Deputies say the students had an ongoing argument, and no one else was injured.
Deputies said in a news release that the 15-year-old is in custody and will face charges. Her name has not been released because of her age.
Deputies called the injuries to the teen who was stabbed "serious," but did not give details or release her name.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
The Latest: 80 mph winds, Reno power outages, I-580 reopens
The Latest on another big winter storm blowing into the Sierra Nevada and Lake Tahoe (all times local):
Celebrities
Authorities: Kraft visited parlor for sex on day of AFC game
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited a Florida massage parlor for sex acts the night before and the morning of last month's AFC Championship Game, which he attended in Kansas City, authorities said Monday in documents charging him with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution.
TV & Media
2 arrested in robbery of California news crew
Two men have been arrested in the shooting of the security guard for a news crew that was robbed while covering the Oakland teachers' strike, authorities said Monday.
Variety
Iowa diocese identifies 28 priests accused of abusing minors
At least 28 priests are credibly accused of having sexually abused more than 100 boys and girls while working for a Roman Catholic diocese in Iowa, church officials announced Monday.
Business
Search continues for body at Texas plane crash site
Authorities scoured the shallow waters of a southeast Texas bay Monday for clues about what led to the sudden crash of a Boeing 767 cargo plane carrying Amazon packages, and for the body of one of the three people aboard.