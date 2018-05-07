MEXICO CITY — Two teenage sisters who went on a tour of an underground river were swept away by the current and died, authorities in southern Mexico said Sunday.
Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said in a statement that the sisters, aged 16 and 19, hailed from the State of Mexico. They disappeared Saturday while on the cave tour in Cacahuamilpa National Park.
Alvarez said they were among a group of 19 visitors, outfitted with life vests and accompanied by two guides.
Both bodies were found Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Feral dog packs kill 6 Indian children, terrifying villagers
Roaming packs of feral dogs have killed six children in the last week in north India, terrifying villagers who have begun keeping their children at home and killing any dogs they encounter. At least two dozen more children have been injured in attacks.
World
Islamic countries call Rohingya crisis 'ethnic cleansing'
A grouping of Islamic countries said Myanmar's treatment of Rohingya Muslims is a "serious and blatant violation of international law" and it is calling for international support in solving the crisis.
World
Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea
A look at recent developments in the South China Sea, where China is pitted against smaller neighbors in multiple disputes over islands, coral reefs and lagoons in waters crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves:
World
A look at the Kurdish-run courts trying IS in northern Syria
After defeating the Islamic State group in battle, Syria's Kurds want to show they can also bring justice.
World
Worry, fear in Iran ahead of Trump's decision on atomic deal
On the streets of Tehran, every day seems to bring more worry and fear ahead of President Donald Trump's decision this week on whether to pull America out of the nuclear deal with Iran.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.