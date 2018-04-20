BATON ROUGE, La. — Authorities in Baton Rouge have recovered and safely detonated a live grenade that was thrown into a house where a teenager was shot.
Louisiana news outlets report that the incident happened Friday, around 5:20 a.m.
No suspects have been arrested. And it's unclear if the person who threw the grenade is the same person who shot the unidentified teenager.
The 16-year-old was hospitalized with what authorities called moderate injuries. He was hit in the arm and upper torso when shots were fired into the home. Someone then broke a window and tossed in the grenade.
