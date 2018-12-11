Fire at a Shoreview convenience store Tuesday morning left one teenager with serious burns, authorities said.

The flames were first spotted about 6 a.m. at the Quik Stop at the corner of Lexington and Hamline avenues, according to emergency dispatch audio.

One first responder said from the scene that the store was needing ventilation, the dispatch audio continued.

Lake Johanna Fire Chief Tim Boehlke said later in the morning that his crews have cleared the scene, and an employee said the store was open despite the disruption.

The burn victim was identified in the dispatch audio as a 17-year-old girl with burns to her arms and back, some of them third-degree.

Authorities have yet to disclose how the fire started or precisely where on the property it was located.

Boehlke said his department would be releasing further details later Tuesday. Return to www.startribune.com for updates on this developing story.