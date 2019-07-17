SARASOTA, Fla. — A 16-year-old who was bitten by a shark while boogie boarding on Florida's Atlantic Coast says she was "so scared" but tried to stay calm.
Jackie Jozaitis tells the Herald-Tribune she and her friend got up early on Friday to ride the waves on Amelia Island. They were in thigh-deep water when she felt sharp pain on her left foot.
She says the shark let go almost immediately and she ran to shore where her friend, who is trained in first aid, and a yoga coach who was nearby used a towel to stop the bleeding. They also called 911.
She received eight stitches and will need a wheelchair or crutches to get around. She'll also have to miss her high school's band camp.
