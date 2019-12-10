GREENVILLE, N.C. — Employees at a Bed, Bath & Beyond in North Carolina discovered an uninvited sleepover guest hiding in the store when they opened up Monday morning.
The Greenville employees called local police around 8:30 a.m. and officers responded to a "breaking and entering in progress," according to The News & Observer.
The intruder turned out to be a 14-year-old runaway who had "camped out" at the store overnight after leaving home, Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.
The teen wasn't harmed and was taken back to his house. His name wasn't immediately released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Teen runaway found 'camping' inside Bed, Bath & Beyond
Employees at a Bed, Bath & Beyond in North Carolina discovered an uninvited sleepover guest hiding in the store when they opened up Monday morning.
National
Democrats poised to unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump
House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — with an announcement expected early Tuesday.
National
Global stocks sink ahead of US tariff deadline, US, EU rates
Global stock markets fell Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a U.S. tariff deadline on Chinese imports and American and European interest rate decisions.
National
DOJ watchdog report takeaways: Nuance, no total absolution
The Justice Department's internal watchdog released a report Monday that found the FBI had a legitimate reason to open up one of the most politically sensitive investigations ever, the Russia probe that began in secret during President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign that eventually was taken over by special counsel Robert Mueller. But the report also documented errors during the investigation that Trump and his supporters could seize on as vindication. It had been highly anticipated, in Washington anyway, but the conclusions were nuanced — and as so many other key moments over the past few years — that made it hard for any one side to claim total absolution.
Business
The heart of Pensacola: City has strong ties with naval base
There's a message board in Gary Yetter's brewery, located near Naval Air Station Pensacola. The idea is, a customer buys a beer for a friend who isn't there, puts their name on it and when the friend comes in, they have a free beer waiting for them.