GREENVILLE, N.C. — Employees at a Bed, Bath & Beyond in North Carolina discovered an uninvited sleepover guest hiding in the store when they opened up.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the Greenville store employees called local police around 8:30 a.m. Monday and officers responded to a "breaking and entering in progress."
Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the intruder turned out to be a 14-year-old runaway who had "camped out" at the store overnight after leaving home.
The teen wasn't harmed and was taken back to his house. His name wasn't immediately released.
