MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis teen has pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated robbery.
In a plea deal with Hennepin County prosecutors, 17-year-old Shire Basal entered the plea Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Liban Abdulahi of Burnsville last September. Basal said he and Abdulahi had an altercation several months earlier.
Basal also pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery for holding up a woman on a Minneapolis street with a BB gun. A second robbery count will be dismissed.
Sentencing is June 10. The agreement calls for Basal to receive a 25-year prison sentence.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Duluth police plead for end to rumors on social media about teen's shooting death
'Allow us to complete an accurate and thorough investigation,' a police statement read.
Local
Rogue bison on the loose in Rochester area
Authorities in Rochester are asking residents to keep an eye out for a rogue bison that's been on the loose since the weekend.
Local
Teen pleads guilty to murder, robbery
A Minneapolis teen has pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated robbery.
Local
Third man arrested in explosive death
Waupaca County sheriff's officials say a third man has been arrested in connection with a deadly explosion.
East Metro
Rhonda Sivarajah steps down as board chair, is approved as Anoka County administrator
Anoka County's Rhonda Sivarajah will begin her new job on June 12.