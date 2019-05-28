A Minneapolis teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to fatally shooting a man in the city’s Cedar-Riverside neighborhood last year.

Shire Basal, 17, pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery. His plea deal calls for 25 years in prison and the dismissal of a second robbery count.

Basal was 16 when he killed 32-year-old Liban Abdulahi on Sept. 7, but was certified as an adult in the case.

According to the criminal complaint against Basal and a news release Tuesday from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office: Basal and his friends were filming a rap video behind the Lucky Dragon Restaurant at 1818 Riverside Av. Video surveillance showed Basal in the front passenger seat of a vehicle in the parking lot.

Abdulahi drove into the lot and parked near Basal’s group. Basal got out of his vehicle, ran to Abdulahi’s automobile and fired several shots.

Basal then fled on foot.

“Basal said the motive for the killing was he and Abdulahi had an altercation several months earlier,” the county attorney’s office said without elaborating on the nature of the previous dispute.

Basal admitted that three weeks before that, he had gone up to a woman walking in Minneapolis, brandished a BB gun, told her to give him everything she had and stole her purse, the office said.

Two days after the murder, Basal was with three other men. The group pulled a gun on a male victim, punched him repeatedly and stole his cellphone and wallet. That case against Basal will be dismissed when he is sentenced June 10 for Abdulahi’s murder.

