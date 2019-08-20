CHETEK, Wis. — A 14-year-old boy who was killed when a tree fell on his head during storm cleanup efforts has been identified as a Melrose teen.
Authorities say Floyd Lehman was part of a group of people cleaning up downed trees Friday in the town of Prairie Lake, outside Chetek. He was hit in the head by a falling tree that was being cut down by another person.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Lehman died at the scene.
