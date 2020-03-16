A teenager was run over and killed while crossing a street in the south metro, authorities said Monday.
The incident occurred about 8:55 p.m. Saturday in Inver Grove Heights in the 7500 block of Cahill Avenue, police said.
The 15-year-old boy was taken by emergency responders to Regions Hospital, where he died, according to police.
Police said in a statement that the driver was cooperating with authorities and "showed no signs of impairment."
Identities of the driver and the teenager have yet to be released.
Police also have yet to say whether the teenager was crossing at a legally designated location.
